Indonesia screens travelers from Singapore for Zika





JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia is screening travelers from neighboring Singapore for the Zika virus as the city-state reports a growing number of infections and its first case of a pregnant woman testing positive.



Indonesian Health Ministry spokesman Oscar Primadi said Thursday that health officials are recommending that the Foreign Ministry issue an advisory against travel to Singapore.



Singapore issued a statement on Wednesday evening saying it had identified 22 new Zika cases and its first case involving a pregnant woman. Doctors believe the virus can cause serious developmental disorders in unborn children.



Primadi says thermal imaging equipment to detect abnormal body temperatures was installed at eight Indonesian ports with routes serving Singapore including Jakarta's airport.



On Thursday, Malaysia's Health Ministry says a woman who traveled to Singapore became that country's first Zika case.