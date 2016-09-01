Group envisions black history trail in New Hampshire





PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A black history trail in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, reminds visitors the port city was once where slaves arrived by ship and were brought to market as early as the 1600s.



Plaques and statues dotting towns around the state honor the contributions of African-Americans.



But a group of scholars and activists envision a much larger tribute while also acknowledging New Hampshire's role in slavery.



Talked about for decades, they envision a black history trail that would snake through nearly a dozen towns and feature as many as 60 sites. Some of the sites would highlight important figures like Harriet Wilson, believed to be the country's first female African-American author. Others would highlight slave owners and those who led the fight against slavery.



Supporters are forming a nonprofit to begin fundraising.



This story has been corrected to show Harriet Wilson is believed to be the country's first female African-American novelist, not the country's first African-American novelist.