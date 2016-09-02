Texting and driving: How laws are enforced in 5 states





Forty-six states have laws against texting while driving that typically also ban sending or reading email, using apps or engaging in other internet activity. Fourteen states bar drivers from using hand-held cellphones for any activity, including talking on the phone.



A look at cellphone driving laws and how they are enforced in five states:



___



CALIFORNIA



Bans hand-held cellphones for all uses, including talking and texting.



Citation convictions for texting increased from 2,845 in 2009 to 31,492 in 2015.



___



FLORIDA



Bans texting while driving as a secondary offense, meaning drivers must be stopped for another violation before they can be cited for texting.



Texting violations dropped from 1,587 in 2014 to 1,359 in 2015.



___



MASSACHUSETTS



Bans texting while driving as a primary offense.



Texting citations increased from 1,148 in 2011 to 6,131 in 2015.



___



NEW YORK



Bans hand-held cellphones for all uses, including talking and texting.



Tickets for texting increased from 9,015 in 2011 to 84,757 in 2015.



___



WASHINGTON



Bans hand-held cellphones for all uses, including talking and texting.



Texting citations increased from 118 in 2008 to 2,049 in 2015. (Citations issued by Washington State Patrol only.)