EU foreign ministers to discuss Turkey, extremism





BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Turkey, extremism and the European Union's evolving global strategy are on the agenda for foreign ministers of the 28-nation bloc as they gather in Slovakia's capital for a two-day meeting.



Also up for discussion Friday are relations with Russia in the context of the Ukraine crisis that has led to EU-sanctions against Moscow.



It's the first EU ministerial meeting in Bratislava since Slovakia assumed the six-month rotating EU presidency in July.



The ministers plan to discuss future relations with Turkey as concern about the state of human rights there prompts increased sentiment to suspend EU ascension talks with Ankara.



Not on the agenda is Britain's decision to leave the EU. But Slovak Foreign Ministry spokesman Peter Stano says individual participants may discuss that informally on the meeting's sidelines.