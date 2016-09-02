Trinidad court orders assets frozen under terrorism law





PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) — Authorities in the twin-island nation of Trinidad and Tobago have frozen the assets of three people and 75 entities under the anti-terrorism act.



Attorney General Faris al-Rawi says the High Court recently approved the designations based on legal submissions from his office. The people and entities were not identified in a statement issued by the attorney general late Thursday.



Trinidad's government has now designated 80 "terrorist" entities in the country. The attorney general says more are expected as a result of investigations involving local and international agencies.



The U.S. State Department has said that more than 70 nationals of Trinidad and Tobago are believed to have joined Islamic State and a recent issue of the group's magazine featured a fighter from Trinidad.