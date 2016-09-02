Leaders debate convening special session on Maine governor





AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine legislative leaders are fighting over whether legislators should reconvene to take action on GOP Gov. Paul LePage's threatening conduct.



A $43,000-a-day special session would require both parties' majority approval. Republican House Minority Leader Ken Fredette maintains his caucus doesn't support that.



But Democratic House Speaker Mark Eves called LePage's conduct "reprehensible" and says there's bipartisan support for such action. He wants House lawmakers to tell him by Tuesday whether they support reconvening.



Fredette says Eves is conducting an illegal poll.



LePage last week left Democratic Rep. Drew Gattine (gah-TEEN') an obscene voicemail and said he wished it were 1825 so they could duel and he could point a gun at Gattine. LePage apologized, saying he heard Gattine called him a racist, which Gattine denies.



LePage says he won't resign.