The Latest: FBI releases documents from Clinton probe





WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. presidential race (all times EDT):



1:35 p.m.



The FBI has released 58 pages of documents from its recently closed investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, including a summary of agents' interviews with Clinton and several of her aides.



The documents include technical details about how the server in the basement of Clinton's home was set up.



Friday's release of documents involving the Democratic presidential nominee is a highly unusual step, but one that reflects the extraordinary public interest in the investigation into Clinton's server.



After a yearlong investigation, the FBI recommended against prosecution in July, and the Justice Department then closed the case.



FBI Director James Comey said that while the former secretary of state and her aides had been "extremely careless," there was no evidence they intentionally mishandled classified information.



___



12:45 p.m.



A pastor says Donald Trump was given questions in advance of a planned taped Christian television interview Saturday at a Detroit church.



But Bishop Wayne T. Jackson tells CNN Friday that it was not done to give the Republican presidential candidate "an upper hand" with his answers.



Jackson says these are questions "African-Americans need to know," and that Trump "hasn't sat down with anyone" in the black community.



Jackson's comments come after The New York Times reported obtaining a draft script with Jackson's questions and the campaign's proposed answers for Trump.



The interview will take place as Trump is ramping up efforts to sway black voters to the Republican Party.



Jackson says Trump will not address his Great Faith Ministries International congregation, but can speak informally with members later.



___



12:25 p.m.



The day before he goes to Detroit for his first general election appearance in front of a majority black audience, Donald Trump is heading to Philadelphia.



Trump will be holding a roundtable with business, civic and religious leaders from the city's African-American community.



Trump has scaled up his outreach to minority voters in recent weeks, revamping his stump speech to make the case that inner cities have suffered from Democratic policies.



He often asks what African-American and Hispanic voters have to lose by giving him a chance.



But he appeared to take a step backward with an immigration speech Wednesday evening that turned off many conservative Hispanic leaders.



___



10:30 a.m.



A Senate supporter of Donald Trump from deeply conservative Louisiana says that the Republican message this campaign season "is pretty good," but acknowledges that "it may turn out that Mr. Trump is not the messenger" that the party needs.



Bill Cassidy is a staunch critic of President Barack Obama and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. But when asked whether Republicans would be able to work with Clinton if she wins, Cassidy said, "there will be common ground."



Cassidy said it's the president who sets the tone. He said: "If Secretary Clinton is elected president, I hope we find common ground as to how to progress as a nation."



Cassidy made his comments during a taping of C-SPAN's "Newsmakers" program that will air on Sunday.



___



9:35 a.m.



NBC News chief anchor Lester Holt will moderate the first scheduled presidential debate on Sept. 26. ABC's Martha Raddatz and CNN's Anderson Cooper are doing the second and Fox News Channel's Chris Wallace the third.



The Commission on Presidential Debates on Friday also announced that CBS News correspondent Elaine Quijano will moderate the vice presidential debate between Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Tim Kaine.



The first debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump is planned for Hofstra University on Long Island, New York.