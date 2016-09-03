Ex-NFL player Taylor arrested on DUI charge in Florida





PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says ex-NFL player Lawrence Taylor has been arrested in Palm Beach County on a DUI charge, the Palm Beach Post reports (http://pbpo.st/2cx7Pgv).



Spokesman Sgt. Mark Wysocky tells the newspaper that Taylor was arrested after a crash on Florida's Turnpike. Wysocky says more details will be released Saturday.



WPTV reports that Taylor, 57, was driving south on the turnpike from Beeline Highway about 5:20 p.m. when he became involved in a crash. The TV station says that Taylor switched lanes and hit a motor home and sideswiped a patrol vehicle.



Taylor was taken to the Palm Beach County Jail, WPTV reports.



Taylor, a retired linebacker, played 13 seasons with the New York Giants, helping the team win Super Bowl titles in 1987 and 1991.



In 2011, Taylor pleaded guilty in New York to sexual misconduct and patronizing a prostitute, misdemeanor charges. He was sentenced to six years of probation.