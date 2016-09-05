Video shows vandals destroying popular Oregon rock formation





PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Drone video captured a group of people knocking over a popular sandstone rock formation known as the "Duckbill" on an Oregon beach.



Oregon State Parks officials originally said they didn't think the break at the site frequented by tourists was caused by humans.



But the video obtained by KATU-TV (http://bit.ly/2bOqvqP ) shows the visitors pushing the Cape Kiwanda structure until it crumbled to the ground on August 29.



David Kalas says he was helping a friend film part of the coast with his drone when they noticed about eight people trying to push the pedestal down. Kalas says he started recording when it began wobbling.



A call to Oregon State Parks for comment on Monday went unanswered.



