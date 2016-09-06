Man accused of egging home 100-plus times to be sentenced





EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of pelting his former neighbor's Ohio home with eggs more than 100 times over the course of a year is scheduled to be sentenced.



Thirty-one-year-old Jason Kozan will be sentenced Tuesday, less than a week after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of inducing panic in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County court.



Kozan was charged in March with vandalizing Albert Clemens Sr.'s home in the Cleveland suburb of Euclid (YOO'-klid).



Defense attorney Anthony Bondra says his client maintains that he wasn't responsible for egging the house. Bondra declined to comment further ahead of Tuesday's sentencing.



Clemens has said the egg attacks damaged his home and kept his family on edge.



Authorities haven't said what motivated the attacks, but that they largely stopped after Kozan moved.