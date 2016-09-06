Hunger-striking ex-Gitmo detainee hospitalized, released





MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — A former Guantanamo detainee resettled in Uruguay has been briefly hospitalized after becoming weak from a hunger strike.



Abu Wa'el Dhiab is demanding that he be allowed to leave Uruguay.



Friend Jorge Voituret says Dhiab was hospitalized Monday night in Montevideo. Dhiab's government liaison, Christian Mirza, says he was released Tuesday.



Dhiab suffers health problems related to multiple hunger strikes and forced feedings while in U.S. custody. He went missing from Uruguay for weeks earlier this year, alarming officials in neighboring countries before he resurfaced in Venezuela. He was deported to Uruguay last week.



Uruguay took in Dhiab and five other former Guantanamo prisoners for resettlement in 2014.