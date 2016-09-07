Samuel L. Jackson, Kenneth Cole to host diversity event





NEW YORK (AP) — Celebrities from music, film, fashion, sport and academia — including Samuel L. Jackson, Kenneth Cole, Jason Collins, America Ferrera, Salma Hayek, Quincy Jones, and Emilio and Gloria Estefan — have signed up to co-chair a two-day convention to celebrate diversity and unity.



The Rise Up as One event, scheduled for Oct. 14-15 at a location still being worked out, will have performances, talks and cultural expositions. A concert on Oct. 15 will be broadcast live on Univision Network and on Fusion.



Other co-chairs for the event include Henry Louis "Skip" Gates, Forest Whitaker, Junot Diaz, Nicolas Berggruen, T Bone Burnett, Ximena Caminos, Ava DuVernay, Don Graham, Dr. Henry Jenkins, Mia Maestro, Jonathan Olinger, Eduardo Padron, Residente and Robert Rodriguez.



More details are expected in the coming days.



