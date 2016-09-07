Anger management set for man tried 4 times for wife’s murder





OWEGO, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man whose fourth trial in the slaying of his wife ended in his acquittal has been ordered to undergo anger management for harassing a man enrolled in a college class.



Calvin Harris, of Spencer, was sentenced Wednesday in Owego Village Court for harassing a man who mentioned the murder trial during a classroom discussion last year.



One of Harris' daughters was among those in the classroom during the discussion. Authorities say Harris confronted the man after the class and swore at and threatened him.



In May, Harris' fourth trial in the murder of his wife, Michele, ended with his acquittal. Two previous guilty verdicts were overturned, and a third trial ended in a mistrial.



Michele Harris disappeared 15 years ago this week. Her body was never found.