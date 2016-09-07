Judge: Connecticut education funding system unconstitutional





HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut Superior Court judge has ruled that the state's education funding system is irrational and unconstitutional.



Superior Court Judge Thomas Moukawsher ruled Wednesday in an 11-year-old lawsuit that the state must overhaul its education system and come up with a new funding formula within 180 days to ensure the state's poorest school districts have resources to provide an adequate education.



The Connecticut Coalition for Justice in Education Funding filed its lawsuit in 2005, arguing that Connecticut's current system results in more money for wealthy districts, while poorer ones suffer.



The state has said all public schools are adequately funded and there has been no evidence to show that spending more would lead to better test scores.



The case is expected to end up before the state Supreme Court.