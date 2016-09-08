Wal-Mart: Coke display stacked like twin towers removed





NEW YORK (AP) — Wal-Mart says a display of Coke cans stacked to look like the World Trade Center at a Florida store has been removed and wasn't meant to be disrespectful near the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attack.



The display was mocked online after a photo was posted on Twitter, and Buzzfeed wrote about it.



The photo showed the World Trade Center towers built with Coke Zero packages. A backdrop of the American flag was made with red regular Coke, silver Diet Coke and blue Sprite.



Walmart said the display was removed Wednesday. It said, "We hold this moment in our country's history in the highest regard, and there was nothing disrespectful intended."



Coca-Cola said the display was meant to honor local firefighters. It apologized and said it has replaced the display.