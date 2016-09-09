Ethnically divided Cyprus also split on daylight saving





ISTANBUL (AP) — Breakaway Turkish Cypriots have opted to follow Turkey's decision not to turn back clocks an hour next month when daylight saving time ends.



This means ethnically divided Cyprus will also be split into two time zones, for part of the year.



Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades criticized the decision Friday, saying it sends the wrong message at a time when the two sides are locked in difficult reunification talks.



He said it implies negotiations are aimed at getting a "piece of Turkey" into a future federated Cyprus.



Cyprus, which follows DST, was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded after a coup aiming at union with Greece. Only Turkey recognizes the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north.



Turkey decided Thursday it will no longer follow DST and won't turn back clocks on Oct. 30.