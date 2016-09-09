Man agrees to 35-year term for kidnap of college students





ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A man has agreed to a 35-year prison sentence under the latest plea deal to come out of the kidnapping and torture of two New York college students.



Prosecutors in Rochester say 20-year-old Elliot Rivera is the fourth of nine people charged to admit being part of the December abduction of the University of Rochester students. Rivera pleaded guilty Friday to kidnapping.



Authorities say the students were lured to a house in Rochester under the belief there would be a party. Instead, they were beaten and sexually assaulted, and one was shot in the leg over a 40-hour period.



The Monroe County district attorney's office has declined to publicly discuss a motive, citing pending cases against the remaining defendants.