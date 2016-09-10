UK-Canada WestJet plane declares emergency, lands in Iceland





LONDON (AP) — A WestJet flight from London to Edmonton diverted to Iceland on Saturday after the crew discovered a "potential mechanical issue," the Canadian airline said.



The pilots aboard the Boeing 767 declared an in-flight emergency about two hours after taking off from Gatwick Airport. It landed safely at Keflavik airport, and the airline said "all guests and crew will be taken care of until we arrange new flights."



The airline didn't disclose the nature of the mechanical issue, but said the plane would remain in Iceland for maintenance, and passengers would be put up in hotels.



It declined to say how many people were onboard, citing competition reasons.



WestJet spokeswoman Lauren Stewart said that declaring an emergency "does not necessarily mean an actual emergency has occurred," and is a measure taken "out of an abundance of caution."