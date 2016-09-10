Montenegro police detain man suspected of fighting for IS





PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Police in Montenegro say they have detained a Montenegrin man who allegedly fought for the Islamic State group in Syria.



Police say the man was detained Thursday at the airport in the capital, Podgorica, upon returning to Montenegro.



The statement from police on Saturday says that the suspect left Montenegro more than a year ago, going first to Turkey and then on to Syria where he joined IS.



This is the first such arrest in Montenegro since the Balkan country last year passed a law banning its citizens from taking part in foreign wars. If tried and convicted, the suspected fighter faces up to five years in prison.



Dozens of people from all over the Balkans are believed to be fighting alongside IS in Syria.