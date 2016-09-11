The Latest: Lawmaker says 9/11 event was ‘stiflingly hot’





NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the 2016 race for president (all times EDT):



1:40 p.m.



A Democratic congressman who stood behind Hillary Clinton at a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony says he chatted with the Democratic candidate beforehand and that "she did not seem out of the ordinary at all" although the conditions were "stiflingly hot."



In a telephone interview, Rep. Joe Crowley of New York told The Associated Press that at one point, he saw what he thought was a staff member tap Clinton on her shoulder. The person "said something like, 'We're going to move now,'" Crowley said.



Crowley said that despite the temperate weather outside, heat was an issue for those standing on the cobblestones at the ceremony. He said he was sweating through his shirt.



"We were begging for some kind of wind," Crowley added.



___



12:45 p.m.



A video posted on Twitter shows Hillary Clinton from behind held closely by a member of her staff, before slumping and being helped into a waiting van as she leaves the 9/11 memorial service in New York.



Clinton's campaign says the former secretary of state left the annual remembrance event on Sunday after feeling "overheated." She retreated to her daughter's apartment. She left a short time later, saying she was "feeling great."



The video shows Clinton waiting curbside for a van to arrive. She is surrounded by her Secret Service detail, and a staff member is standing next to her and appears to be tightly holding her left arm.



Clinton stumbles as she tries to step forward into the van, and is then helped inside the vehicle.



___



11:50 a.m.



Hillary Clinton says she's "feeling great" after having to leave the 9/11 anniversary ceremony in New York feeling overheated.



The Democratic presidential nominee walked out of her daughter Chelsea's apartment in Manhattan just before noon on Sunday.



Clinton says, "It's a beautiful day in New York. I'm feeling great. Thank you."



Clinton's campaign says the former secretary of state left the morning ceremony after a 90-minute visit. They say she "felt overheated" and left for the nearby apartment.



Her campaign has not offer additional details, including whether Clinton required medical attention.



___



11:13 a.m.



Hillary Clinton's campaign says the Democratic presidential nominee left a 9/11 anniversary ceremony in New York after feeling "overheated."



The campaign says she's "feeling much better."



Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill says in a statement Sunday that the former secretary of state attended the morning ceremony for 90 minutes "to pay her respects and greet some of the families of the fallen.



He adds, "During the ceremony, she felt overheated so departed to go to her daughter's apartment, and is feeling much better."



The statement offered no additional details, including whether Clinton required medical attention.