Police: DC officer kills motorcyclist who rammed squad car





WASHINGTON (AP) — The acting police chief in the nation's capital says an officer shot and killed a motorcyclist who rammed a police car after a traffic stop.



Assistant Police Chief Peter Newsham said in a video on Twitter that the shooting occurred around 4:20 a.m. Sunday at 3rd and M streets, Northwest, about four blocks from the Washington Convention Center.



Newsham says police had gotten reports about a motorcycle driving erratically and caught up with it downtown. After officers stopped the motorcycle, Newsham says the motorcyclist tried to flee and hit the police car. At that point, an officer shot the motorcyclist. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.



Newsham says the circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation and that witnesses have cooperated with officers on the scene.