Exit poll: No clear winner in Croatia parliamentary election





ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — An initial exit poll in Croatia's early parliamentary election indicates there will be no clear winner, paving the way for more political uncertainty in the European Union's newest member state.



The left-wing Peoples' Coalition won 58 seats in Croatia's 151-seat parliament, according to the poll Sunday conducted by Croatia's independent Ipsos Puls agency, carried by state TV. The conservative Croatian Democratic Union had 57 seats, while kingmakers Most, or Bridge, won 11 seats.



The second vote in less than a year on Sunday was called when a previous, right-wing government collapsed in June after less than six months in power, paralyzed by bickering within the ruling coalition.