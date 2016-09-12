Death toll in Bangladesh factory fire rises to 31





NEW DELHI (AP) — The death toll from a boiler explosion and subsequent fire at a packaging factory in Bangladesh over the weekend has risen to 31 after more bodies were found in the debris.



Local administrator S.A. Alam says six more bodies were recovered Sunday evening, while two others were found overnight as firefighters cleared the debris at the packaging factory in the Tongi industrial area outside the capital, Dhaka.



At least eight workers were still missing Monday, two days after the explosion and fire.



Saturday was the last working day at the factory before the workers were to go on leave for a weeklong holiday for the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha, which falls on Tuesday.