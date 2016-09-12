Man shot was wearing flak jacket, not a bullet-proof vest





TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 23-year-old Florida man who was shot by his cousin wasn't wearing a bulletproof vest, but instead had donned a "fragmentation protective vest," also known as a flak jacket.



Tampa police said in a news release that Joaquin Mendez put on the vest late Saturday and "wondered aloud whether it still worked." Police say his 24-year-old cousin Alexandro Garibaldi pulled out a gun and responded, "Let's see."



Officers found Mendez outside the house with a gunshot wound to the chest. He later died at a hospital.



It's unclear how old the vest is or where it came from.



Garibaldi has been charged with manslaughter with a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. He's being held at an area jail.



It's unclear whether he's retained an attorney.