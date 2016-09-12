ID cards used for a lot more these days; Detroit next city





DETROIT (AP) — ID cards are being issued by a growing number of U.S. cities to make it easier for poor people and immigrants living in the country illegally to open bank accounts and access social services.



Those IDs are now being used for pharmacy discounts, free museum memberships and other things that advocates hope make immigrants feel more at home amid the unwelcoming rhetoric of this presidential campaign season.



Pushed by immigrant advocates and others, the identification cards were first introduced almost a decade ago in New Haven, Connecticut. San Francisco followed. Last year, New York City launched the country's most ambitious program.



Detroit is the latest set to use municipal IDs. Backers say the program aims to offer benefits for all, yet sends a particularly welcoming message this year.