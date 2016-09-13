Gay senator opposes Australian plan for marriage equality





CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian government plans to hold an opinion poll in February on whether gay marriage should be legalized have suffered a blow with a gay government senator announcing he opposes the plan.



Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced on Tuesday that legislation would be introduced to Parliament this week to hold a plebiscite on Feb. 11 in which voters would be asked whether Australia should allow marriage equality. But such a plebiscite has no legal weight and the Parliament would ultimately decide whether the law would be changed.



A gay senator in Turnbull's conservative Liberal Party, Dean Smith, announced on Tuesday that he would not vote for the plebiscite to be held. Like most marriage equality advocates, he wants Parliament to decide without the divisive public debate.