Suspect shoots, injures Detroit police officer





DETROIT (AP) — Detroit's police chief says an officer is expected to survive after being shot by a suspect he was pursuing.



Chief James Craig told reporters that officers converged around 11 p.m. Monday on a man suspected in several crimes. He says a police supervisor "went in for pursuit" and the suspect shot him with a sawed-off shotgun.



The chief says the officer, who was struck once in the right shoulder, was taken to a hospital where he was "lucid" and expected to recover. The suspect, a 21-year-old, was taken into custody without incident, and the weapon was recovered.