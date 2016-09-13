HBO and Vice’s nightly newscast delayed 2 weeks





NEW YORK (AP) — HBO and Vice Media are delaying the launch of their evening newscast for two weeks until Oct. 10 to make sure its creative elements work, including an ability to dive deeper into a story though touch screen technology.



The companies offered a peek Tuesday at "Vice News Tonight," which will air weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on HBO. The 30-minute newscast won't have an anchor.



In one test story about proposals to toughen government secrecy laws, people watching on smartphones or pad were able click on documents retrieved by the reporter.



Vice executive Josh Tyrangiel said the company is trying to build a news program for a generation that never got in the habit of watching the shows aired by ABC, CBS and NBC.