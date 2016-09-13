Day 2 of jury selection underway in Georgia hot car death





BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Day two of a second attempt to select a jury is underway in the trial of a metro Atlanta man charged with killing his toddler son who died after being left in a hot SUV.



According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://bit.ly/2cXbMtV), the first round of questions Tuesday for potential jurors in the case against 35-year-old Justin Ross Harris revealed a fairly technologically savvy pool.



More than a third of the initial 36 say they have worked in the computer field. Only one prospective juror does not regularly use a laptop or computer. Only three were not familiar with Facebook. Only four do not regularly text on their cellphones. The case was widely publicized in the news media and on social media sites.



Harris is charged with murder in the 2014 death of his 22-month-old son, Cooper.