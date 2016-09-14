University research lab helping runners 1 step at a time





ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A University of Michigan lab is helping joggers improve their form one step at a time.



The Michigan Performance Research Laboratory offers runners an in-depth assessment that used to be given solely to the school's athletes.



The consultations last around two hours and include footwear, musculoskeletal and postural evaluations by a physical therapist as well as footprint pressure and full-body 3-D gait analyses. It costs $390 for the assessment and $85 for a follow-up visit.



High school cross country runner Lydia Gilbert recently visited the MiPR (my PR), as it's known.



The 16-year-old junior from Ann Arbor was looking to get a leg up on the competition and an answer to why she's been suffering from nagging shin splints. She says she got both.