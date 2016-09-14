US envoy concerned by Chinese money in Australian politics





CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Australia says its ambassador has voiced U.S. concerns over China's influence on Australian politics and wants the system reformed to eliminate the influence of Chinese political donations.



U.S. Ambassador John Berry said in an interview with The Australian newspaper that the United States is "surprised" by the amount of Chinese money and influence in Australian politics and wants Australia to resolve the foreign donation issue. The embassy confirmed in a statement Wednesday that Berry had been quoted accurately.



The opposition Labor Party last week called for foreign political donations to be banned after a Labor senator stepped down from a senior role for asking a Chinese company to pay a personal travel bill.