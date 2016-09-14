Gun rights, voting restrictions up for overrides in Missouri





JEFFERON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are poised to relax the state's gun laws and tighten its voting requirements as they consider overriding Gov. Jay Nixon's vetoes.



The Republican-led Legislature will convene Wednesday for a short session devoted to veto overrides.



The top vetoed bills include a proposal to allow most people to carry concealed guns even if they haven't gone through training required for permits. The measure also would expand legal protections for those who use deadly force to defend themselves.



Another bill up for a potential veto override would require voters to show photo identification at the polls, if a proposed constitutional amendment also is adopted on the November ballot.



Both the gun and voting measures originally passed with enough support to override Nixon if lawmakers stick to their original votes.