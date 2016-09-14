Israel’s Peres in serious but stable condition after stroke





JERUSALEM (AP) — Doctors treating Shimon Peres say the former Israeli president has survived the night but remains in serious condition after suffering a major stroke.



Dr. Yitzhak Kreiss, director of the Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv, says Peres was in a medically induced coma Wednesday.



He said the bleeding in the brain had been halted and that Peres' condition is "serious but stable."



The 93-year-old Peres was rushed to hospital after feeling ill and quickly diagnosed to have suffered a stroke.



Peres is the elder statesman of Israeli politics, one of the country's most admired symbols and the last surviving link to its founding fathers.



Over a seven-decade career, he's held virtually every senior political office, including three stints as prime minister and extended terms as foreign, defense and finance minister.