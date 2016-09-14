Teen at center of California police sex scandal out of jail





SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The teenager at the center of a Northern California police sex scandal has been released from a Florida jail after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor assault charge.



Her release from jail Wednesday clears the way for Alameda County prosecutors to charge seven current and former officers implicated in the scandal. The district attorney said she wouldn't formally file charges until the 19-year-old woman was able to return to California and testify against the officers if necessary.



Prosecutors say two officers will be charged with sex with a minor.



The teen was arrested Aug. 29, three days after checking into a Stuart, Florida addiction treatment center. She admitted biting a security guard during a scuffle with center staff and agreed to write a letter of apology as part of her plea.