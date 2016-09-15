UN refugee agency puts focus on educating kids fleeing war





GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency says over 60 percent of the children covered by its operations have no access to school and is urging the world to do more to ensure the fundamental right to education.



The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees issued the estimate Thursday in a report entitled "Missing Out: Refugee Education in Crisis."



The 48-page report says 3.7 million school-age children under the agency's mandate have no schools to attend.



Its release comes as the U.N. General Assembly is preparing to host a summit on refugees and migrants in New York next week.



U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi tells The Associated Press that education improves children's work and life prospects, and in the short term, provides hope "in situations in which despair is so prevalent."