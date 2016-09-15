Tesla’s autopilot system under scrutiny in fatal China crash





BEIJING (AP) — Tesla says it can't verify whether a vehicle autopilot system is to blame for the death of a Chinese man whose father claimed on state television that the driver-assist feature was active.



State broadcaster CCTV aired a report Wednesday about a January crash that killed 23-year-old Gao Yaning. The report included apparent dash cam footage of the car slamming into a slow-moving orange truck.



The report includes allegations that the car's autopilot feature was active at the time of the crash. Gao's family has sued Tesla in a Beijing court.



But the electric-car marker said in a statement that the family hasn't cooperated with its efforts to obtain data from the wreck.



Tesla is under federal investigation in the United States for another fatal crash in May.