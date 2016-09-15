2 suspended for photo of school shooting sign, plastic guns





FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio are investigating after a photo posted on social media showed a pair of smiling 14-year-old girls holding plastic guns and a sign that reads "I hate everyone, you hate everyone. Let's shoot up the school at homecoming."



The Courier in Findlay reports (http://bit.ly/2cNC2Uh ) police were called to Findlay High School Tuesday morning for the post.



District officials say there was no safety threat and the school was not placed on a lockdown.



Police Lt. Robert Ring says the sign was apparently a prank. He says one girl had a break up and the other had "issues as well." He says they decided to ask each other to the school's homecoming dance.



Officials say the girls have been suspended. A meeting is planned to discuss possible expulsion.



