Fugitive refuses extradition to North Carolina, ordered held





WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A fugitive from justice wanted in connection with the slaying of a police officer in North Carolina was ordered held in Rhode Island after refusing to waive extradition back to the state.



Thursday's proceedings in Warwick District Court mean that it will now be up to authorities in North Carolina to seek the return of 23-year-old Irving Fenner.



Fenner was arrested in Coventry on Wednesday following a statewide manhunt. He's wanted on charges of first-degree murder stemming from the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Shelby police Officer Tim Brackeen on Saturday.



Cleveland County District Attorney Mike Miller says his office will seek the death penalty against Fenner.



Fenner will next appear on Oct. 14 for a status update on his extradition.