8 people dead after typhoon that hit China, Taiwan





BEIJING (AP) — At least eight people have been reported dead after a powerful typhoon lashed much of southeastern China and Taiwan.



China's Ministry of Civil Affairs on Friday updated the number of deaths to seven as a result of Typhoon Meranti, which struck Fujian province early Thursday. Nine people in China are still missing.



Taiwanese authorities reported that one person died in the storm.



According to Chinese officials, Meranti forced the relocation of 33 million people and destroyed 1,600 homes. Images shared by state news media showed power lines and destroyed vehicles downed on streets in the coastal city of Xiamen. Taiwanese media reported that parts of southern Taiwan remain flooded.



But even as the cleanup is underway there, another typhoon, Malakas, is expected to hit Taiwan late Friday and Saturday.