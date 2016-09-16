Police arrest rights activist in Indian-controlled Kashmir





SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police have arrested a prominent rights activist in Indian-controlled Kashmir a day after he was barred from leaving India to travel to Geneva to participate in a session of the United Nations' Human Rights Council.



Police and family members said that police picked up Khurram Parvez from his home in the region's main city Srinagar late Thursday night.



A police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, gave no details about the charges against the activist.



On Wednesday morning immigration officials at New Delhi's international airport barred Parvez from boarding a plane to Geneva despite him having a valid visa and letter of invitation from the U.N. body.



The arrest comes as the troubled Himalayan region is in the midst of some of most widespread anti-India protests in recent years.