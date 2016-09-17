Man in custody after armed standoff aboard Amtrak train





LOS ANGELES (AP) — An hourslong standoff with an armed man who barricaded himself aboard an Amtrak train ended early Saturday after police used tear gas.



The man was taken into custody without incident and police recovered a handgun, Amtrak spokeswoman Christina Leeds said.



The train carrying 187 passengers and five crew members was evacuated Friday night after several reported seeing a man with a weapon. The train bound for San Diego was stopped in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles as police conducted a search.



The standoff ended nearly eight hours later after tear gas was deployed, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.



The department tweeted a photo of a man in handcuffs wearing a cap, green shirt and shorts.



Amtrak identified the man as 46-year-old Oxnard resident Darius Palmer. It was not immediately known if he has a lawyer.



Evacuated passengers were taken to their destination through alternate transportation. Amtrak canceled two trains Saturday as the investigation continued.