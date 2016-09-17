US agency orders corrective action after gas pipeline spill





ATLANTA (AP) — Fuel supplies in at least five states are threatened by a gasoline pipeline spill in Alabama, and the U.S. Department of Transportation has ordered the company responsible to take corrective action before the fuel starts following again.



The department's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Agency is investigating the spill. The agency says Colonial Pipeline Co. must conduct testing and analysis on the failed section of the pipeline.



The company has acknowledged that between 252,000 gallons and 336,000 gallons of gasoline leaked from a pipeline near Helena, Alabama, since the spill was first detected Sept. 9. It's unclear when the spill actually started. The pipeline section that failed runs from Mississippi to Atlanta.