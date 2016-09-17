Egypt freezes assets of leading rights campaigners





CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court on Saturday upheld a decision to freeze the assets of several prominent human rights campaigners in the latest blow to a once-vibrant activist community that has been largely silenced by a government crackdown.



The five activists named in the court ruling include Gamal Eid and Bahey eldin Hassan, who head two well-known human rights organizations, as well as investigative reporter Hossam Bahgat, also the founder of a rights group. The other two are Mustafa el-Hassan and Abdel-Hafiz Tayel.



They face charges of illegally receiving foreign funds and using them to harm national security. If convicted, they could face up to 25 years in prison.



"We can live under threat, but we will not collude with a police state that despises human rights, the January revolution and democracy," Eid, one of the five, wrote on his Facebook account after the verdict, referring to the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak.



He later told The Associated Press that the ruling was politicized and sent a message to civil society campaigners to toe the line or else.



"Today, the law took the day off," he said.



Authorities have waged a wide-ranging crackdown on dissent since the 2013 military overthrow of Mohammed Morsi, an elected Islamist president.



Authorities have jailed thousands of people, mainly Islamists but also leading secular and liberal activists behind the 2011 uprising. Rights groups say the current government led by President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, who as army chief led Morsi's overthrow, is even more repressive than Mubarak's.



The Egyptian media, which is largely dominated by el-Sissi supporters, has also lashed out at human rights activists, branding them as traitors or agents of foreign powers.



The five were swept up in a wider case against 12 rights groups that dates back to 2011, but which was revived last year, Authorities have slapped 12 travel bans on campaigners, initiated the asset freeze process against 13 and interrogated 17, according to a background briefing prepared by the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, the group founded by Bahgat.



"Egyptian authorities are single-mindedly pushing for the elimination of the country's most prominent independent human rights defenders," Sarah Leah Whitson of Human Rights Watch said. "Egypt's international partners should not be fooled by repression cloaked in the guise of legalistic procedure."



Amnesty International described Saturday's ruling as a "reprehensible blow" to Egypt's human rights movement.



"We are calling for this unjust ruling to be quashed with immediate effect, and for the Egyptian authorities to cease their harassment of these human rights defenders and members of their families," the group's Philip Luther said in a statement. "This is a blatant misuse of the criminal justice system to prevent people speaking out about the rapidly deteriorating human rights situation in the country."