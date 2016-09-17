Man gives phony $50 bill to girl’s charity lemonade stand





MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Police are calling it the "lowest of the low:" A man gave a fake $50 bill to a southeastern Michigan girl who was running a lemonade stand to raise money for Alzheimer's disease research.



The Monroe News (http://bit.ly/2cOfsO2 ) says the man on a bike didn't buy anything last Sunday in Monroe. He presented a note that said he was deaf and wanted to break the $50 bill into smaller bills.



Maya Leachman says she was a "little mad" over the incident. She and her mother didn't look closely at the phony bill until they counted donations later that day.



Police Cpl. Terese Herrick says, "Hopefully, we'll be able to get him."



Maya, a fourth-grader, raised slightly more than $1,100 after accounting for the $50 loss.



