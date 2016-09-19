Police: Palestinian stabs officers in Jerusalem and is shot





JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say a Palestinian assailant stabbed two police officers near Jerusalem's Old City before troops shot and wounded him.



Police spokeswoman Luba Samri says a female police officer was stabbed in the neck and badly wounded while a male officer was moderately injured.



Samri says the assailant is in his 20s and from east Jerusalem. She says he is in critical condition.



Monday's incident follows a weekend surge in Palestinian attacks that shattered weeks of relative calm.



Since last September, Palestinians have killed 34 Israelis and two American visitors in stabbing, car ramming and shooting attacks.



About 214 Palestinians were killed during that same period. Israel says the vast majority were attackers.



Palestinians have accused Israeli forces of using excessive force or killing people who were not assailants.