Bomb suspect vowed ‘death to your oppression,’ feds say





NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors say bombing suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami bought components online and recorded a video of himself igniting a blast in a backyard. They say he vowed in a handwritten jihad journal that "the sounds of bombs will be heard in the streets."



Court complaints filed Tuesday give a chilling glimpse into what authorities say motivated the Afghan-born U.S. citizen to set off explosives last weekend in New York and New Jersey. One bomb injured 31 people in Manhattan.



The blasts came two years after the FBI looked into him but found nothing tying him to terrorism.



Rahami remains hospitalized with gunshot wounds from a shootout with police that led to his capture Monday outside a bar in Linden, New Jersey.



It's not immediately clear whether Rahami has a lawyer who can comment on the charges.