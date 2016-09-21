Madame Tussauds separates wax figures of Pitt, Jolie





NEW YORK (AP) — Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split is a literal one at several Madame Tussauds wax museums.



A spokeswoman for the wax museum in London says they wanted to mirror Jolie and Pitt's separation, which came to light Tuesday. She says the wax figures "are now featured at a respectful distance from each other."



Jolie's figure has been placed near one of Nicole Kidman. Pitt's is hanging out with the figure of his co-star in several films, Morgan Freeman.



The couple will also be split up at Madame Tussauds' museums in the U.S.



Madame Tussauds says figures of Jolie and Pitt are on display at 15 of its 20 locations across the globe.



___



This story has been corrected to remove an incorrect reference to the figures being on display in New York.