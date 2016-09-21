Obama touts US military aid in meeting with Netanyahu





NEW YORK (AP) — President Barack Obama says a $38 billion U.S. military assistance deal for Israel will ensure that Israel's military has the full capabilities it needs during a time of great uncertainty.



Obama is meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (neh-ten-YAH'-hoo) in New York. It's expected to be their final meeting before Obama leaves office in January.



Obama says Netanyahu has "always been candid" with the U.S.



The president made only a passing reference to Israeli settlement construction as reporters were allowed in briefly for the start of their meeting.



Netanyahu says Israelis will never give up on the goal of peace. He says Obama will continue to be an influential voice after he leaves office.