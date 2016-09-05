Dry weather could shorten New England’s fall foliage season





New England's fall foliage may not be as bright or last as long in some areas this year due to the drought in southern New England and dry spells in northern parts of the region.



In particularly dry areas and those with thin soils, the leaves on some trees could turn brown and crispy and fall off.



Modest stress — such as a lack of rain — can also trigger a display of brilliant red in particular trees such as sugar and red maples, boosting the range of color. But that splash of color might not last long in drought-stricken areas.



Aside from the drought, gypsy moth caterpillars defoliated 350,000 acres of trees in Massachusetts, something that will affect the fall colors.