Police: 2 men shot outside stadium after dispute during game





YORK, Pa. (AP) — The shootings of two men in the parking lot outside a high school football game in central Pennsylvania followed a verbal dispute inside the stadium, police said.



Authorities in York County said shots rang out shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday at Smalls Field, where William Penn High School was playing its first home football game of the season.



Police said a 23-year-old man was hit in the abdomen and was in critical condition early Saturday while a 20-year-old was hit in the back and was in stable condition. York Hospital said at midday Saturday that no information was available about them.



York city police said a verbal dispute started inside the stadium during the game and continued outside after the participants were removed by school police officers.



The stadium was placed on lockdown briefly before the more than 1,000 spectators were allowed to leave.



Lt. Erik Kleynen said some of the bullets struck parked vehicles, which had to remain at the scene for processing during the investigation.



Ron Millirne, of Lancaster, one of those whose vehicles were stuck within the police investigation area, said he saw both teams running, and heard someone yell to get down.



"I got down real quick," he said. "It's definitely rattling."



Brittany Mann, of Harrisburg, who was at the game watching her brother play for William Penn, also had to wait because her red sedan was damaged in the shooting. She said she was at the snack stand when she saw the teams start running toward the bleachers, and she joined in.



"When one person runs, everybody runs," she said.



Kleynen said referees suspended the non-conference game between William Penn and J.P. McCaskey, a Lancaster team, in the third quarter with the score McCaskey 26, William Penn 6.



"If people had been leaving early, obviously there could have been a lot more people hurt," Kleynen said. "We're fortunate that it was just two and they are still breathing."



Authorities planned to review security video of the parking lot as part of the investigation. Anyone with information about the case was asked to call city police.